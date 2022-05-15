April Car Show Recap

The iconic Wienermobile, a crazy DJ dressed up as Spicy Mustard, volunteers galore decked out in ‘50s fashion, gorgeous automobiles from every era, three fantastic food trucks feeding the cheerful crowds, raffles, raffles, raffles, perfect sunshine weather, and one amazing local charitable organization all came together in early April for a Super Sunday Funday!

The 5th Annual Quail Creek Car Show, a yearly fundraiser, was one of the best so far! The crowds were all smiles as they grooved to the music played by DJ Bill Foraker. They clamored to have their pictures taken with the Wienermobile and to nab a famous Wiener Whistle. They strolled the grounds enjoying gorgeous, shiny automobiles while munching on tasty eats from Longhorn BBQ and Frausto’s Street Tacos and grilled delights from the Optimist Club. Excited raffle prize winners trotted to claim their prizes upon hearing their names called out. Mel Pate’s cool ride was voted Best in Show and awarded the trophy. But the real winner of the day was Valley Assistance Services (VAS)! VAS was the chosen beneficiary of this year’s car show. Through the efforts of the Car Show Committee, over 50 volunteers from the QC Activities Council, Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts, QC Tennis Club, The Women of QC, and many good friends and helpful neighbors, the April 3 car show was a whole lot of fun and a grand success, raising $9,503 for VAS! A sincere thank you to all the QC residents who helped make this event one to remember!