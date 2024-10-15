A Very Boomer Christmas

Cyndy Gierada

Calling all baby boomers (and everyone else, too!). This year’s Performing Arts Guild (PAG) Christmas Show is all about you baby boomers born from 1946 to 1964! We’ll take you through the decades, beginning with the ‘40s and ending with the present day. All along, we’ll be recreating who was who, what was happening, and entertain you with popular songs of each decade. The show will end with a performance of great holiday music by the PAG Mixed Chorus.

The cast and chorus are already hard at work with research on each decade, and you might be surprised to recognize yourself in memories from years ago! But we need your help. We’ll be doing a “big-screen” slideshow presentation during dinner featuring you. So, send your boomer photos to [email protected] or drop off your photos at 2420 E. Glen Canyon.

There will be a matinee on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. (no food) for $25 per person. Dinner shows are on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. for $45 per person. Tickets will be on sale at the Madera clubhouse on Mondays, Nov. 4, 11, and 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Don’t be surprised to find yourself nodding in agreement at memories, humming along to some “oldies,” and laughing at very “special” visits from Santa!

Need more info? Contact Nancy Haerer at [email protected] or 907-350-4144.

Join us for the best and boomer-est Christmas show ever!