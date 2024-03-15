Kathy Sinnott

The Arizona Heroes Memorial is under construction and will be our state’s newest destination spot! This tribute recognizes our first responders, current military, veterans, and healthcare workers. You’ve read about our progress for this 2.5-acre memorial housed within Narana Park in Oro Valley. Now, we’d like to get you involved!

First, we have a new Speaker’s Bureau. Our Leadership Liaison Lisa Hopper is available to speak about one of Arizona’s newest places to visit and share the mission of this statewide tribute. Please send a speaker’s request to us via email at [email protected].

Second, the Arizona Heroes Memorial is for our heroes throughout the entire state! We want you to be involved in how this memorial will be used. Please contact us via email to share your ideas for educational, music, civic, and other activities you’d like to see occur in one of Arizona’s newest destination spots. Check us out online at azheroesmemorial.org and let us know what type of ‘happenings’ would bring you to the memorial!