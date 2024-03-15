‘Love Notes,’ PAG Choral Concert, April 6

Mark your calendars for the QC Performing Arts Guild (PAG) Chorus’ spring concert “Love Notes” on Saturday, April 6. Please join us at 4 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom. Tickets are $10 each (cash or check only) for reserved seating at round tables of 10. Tickets will be on sale in the clubhouse lobby on Monday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Music has a mysterious power to reawaken long-buried memories in our brains. The chorus will be presenting music with the theme of “Love.” What sweeter, more gentle memories are there? Songs like “Love Me Tender,” “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing,” and “Unforgettable” will surely make you feel warm and fuzzy. And “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “Somebody to Love” will get your rhythm going as well!

The PAG Chorus becomes more musical with each concert, and with PAG’s new sound system, the harmonies will soar through the ballroom! For ticket sales after March 18, contact Cindy Gierada at 520-445-6829.