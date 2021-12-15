2021 Quail Creek Couples Championship

Our Quail Creek Couples Golf Association (QCCGA) had great attendance, many golf shot challenges, and loads of fun during our two-day 2021 Couples Championship on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 19. The two formats were Best Ball and Chapman, concluding with our annual meeting. The Overall Gross Couples Champions award was presented to Greg and Bobbi Jo Rathvon, achieving this title for the second year in a row! Great job! New to QC this year, Mike and Julia Fox won the Overall Couples Net Champions position. Job well done!

The QCCGA is always welcoming to new couples who would like to join us on the third Friday of every month. You don’t have to be a couple to participate. You just need a partner. Two of our officers, Dena Knox (secretary) and Pam Coulter (treasurer) are stepping down for this next year, and Michele Gazica and Diane Thornton have gladly volunteered to take their places for 2022. Jay Thompson is our president, and Bobbi Jo Rathvon and Connie Hiles are our tournament co-chairs. Many thanks to our officers/volunteers who put in time and dedication to make this organization a success. We would be lost without you. It was great to get back to a shotgun start and gather after golf. For any questions or inquiries, contact Jay Thompson at [email protected]