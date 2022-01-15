17th Annual Quail Creek Business EXPO Set for February 5

Sydney Ranney

The always popular Quail Creek Business Expo, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., showcases more than 60 businesses of all types. There will be several new vendors to help you with home improvement or decorating needs, financial and insurance needs, or just plain fun needs, such as bicycles and golf carts.

Double your travel options this year with World Travel Agency in the ballroom and a Cruise Expo by Sunsational Cruises in the Silver Room. The Cruise Expo will include Celebrity Cruises, Viking, and Princess Cruise Lines. Sign up for the gift basket, which includes $100 worth of travel accessories and $100 gift card toward a cruise. The Cruise Expo will include a packing demonstration to make your trip just that more enjoyable.

Looking for volunteer opportunities, or just wanting to know about some of Green Valley’s nonprofit organizations? There will be several organizations in the Gold Room to answer all of your questions.

Thinking about adding solar? Interested in exquisite outdoor lighting? Need to reupholster some furniture? Want to update your cabinets? Need a golf car garage or casita? Need to get advice on your financial portfolio? We’ll have all this and more! This is just a small sampling of the variety of businesses that anxiously await this event each year.

From 11:30 a.m., brats and fixings will be available in the Copper Room of the Madera Clubhouse. Our local radio station, KGVY, will be broadcasting live beginning at 10 a.m. Come join your friends and neighbors as you visit the vendors at this event. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.