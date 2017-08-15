Zapotec Master Weaver to share research at Quail Creek

Ron and Vicki Sullivan

Mark your calendars for November 17, 18 and 19. Quail Creek will host the second annual fall Mata Ortiz pottery, Zapotec weaving and Taxco jewelry show at the Kino Conference Center the weekend before Thanksgiving. Located in the heart of Quail Creek, the Kino Conference Center is adjacent to the Pro Shop, Grill Restaurant and Oasis Lounge. This event is free and open to the public.

From Washington’s Smithsonian Institution to Santa Fe’s International Folk Market and Boston’s Harvard University, Porfirio Gutiérrez has shared his research and artistic talents. Quail Creek will again be on his calendar.

Master Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez is one of several featured artists at this year’s event. His range of styles brings new meaning to the idea of organic design. Drawn to these mosaics are the world class artisan markets and institutions that preserve and showcase his work. For the second year, he was invited to show his work at the 2017 International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe.

Recently, Porfirio has developed a new partnership with the Strauss Center for Conservation and Technical Studies at Harvard University’s Fogg Art Museum. He and his family’s gift of natural dyes are a welcome addition to the Fogg’s extensive pigment collection.

“Harvard’s Strauss Center for Conservation recently received samples of the natural dyes prominent Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez uses in the textiles he and his family have produced for generations in Oaxaca, Mexico. These dyes are derived from regionally gathered plants, minerals and insects.” (Rosemary Carstens for Western Art and Architecture)

During the Quail Creek show Porfirio will demonstrate how these natural wool dyes are hand woven on a traditional two harness loom. He will lecture on Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Lydia Quezada, Pabla Talavera Quezada and Moroni Talavera Quezada: Lydia, sister of world renowned potter Juan Quezada, and her family will be demonstrating their intricate slip designs. Master potter Martin Cota will showcase his pottery and bronzes.

Weather permitting, the potters will fire pottery about 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Have you ever wondered what the motifs on Mata Ortiz pottery symbolize? Come listen to Cathy Giesy on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. as she unravels some of those mysteries.

Rounding out the November event is jewelry made from contemporary Mata Ortiz pottery shards and 92.5% silver by Agustin Torres Beltran, a Nahuatl Indian in Taxco, Mexico. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, totally hand formed.

Show hours: Friday, November 17, Noon – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Sunday, November 19, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.