Youth On Their Own to benefit from holiday spirit

Diane Quinn

The Women of Quail Creek and their friends will sponsor 250 students participating in Youth On Their Own (YOTO) this holiday season. Each student will receive a holiday gift bag specifically tailored to their likes, hobbies and needs. Members of TWOQC have created holiday cards which include a student name and information about his or her age, grade and some personalized information. These cards, with instructions, serve as a guide for sponsors to create gift bags valued up to $50 each. The bags are being collected by TWOQC at their annual holiday luncheon, December 11. Those who wish to sponsor a student who are not attending the luncheon or who are not members of TWOQC may leave their donation at the home of designated members.

Youth On Their Own is a Tucson program supporting youth who are without a stable home environment. Through no fault of their own, these youth find themselves frequently changing living quarters while struggling to stay in school and improve their future chances. In the 2016-17 school year, YOTO served over 1,600 youth ages 10 through 20.

YOTO has become one of the key charities of TWOQC. Earlier this year, TWOQC became a partner of YOTO during its school supply drive. In the spring, members gave generously to help YOTO restore food and personal item supplies after a break-in at the program’s headquarters. Most recently, members created a cookbook for use by YOTO students using food items regularly available in the mini-mall/pantry in Tucson.

If you would like to sponsor a YOTO student and create a personalized gift bag, please contact Diane Quinn at yoto@womenqc.com.