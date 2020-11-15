You Definitely Need a Flashlight Now

Peggy McGee

Now that the days are getting shorter, a flashlight could be your best friend. A flashlight could keep you from encountering a snake as you walk from a store to your car, or even as you walk from your house to retrieve your newspaper or mail. An orange flashlight would be the color of the season as we approach Thanksgiving. What about a purple flashlight as you head to Advent services at your church?

Pocket-sized LED flashlights with wrist straps are only $5, with all proceeds going to scholarships for students from Sahuarita and Walden Grove High Schools, as well as women 21 and older who apply for one of TWOQC’s Women in Transition scholarships. Members of the scholarship committee will deliver the flashlights to your home at no charge. They will wear masks while making deliveries, of course.

To order, contact Jean Hewitt at fhewitt@yahoo.com or 520-300-6824. Cash or checks payable to TWOQC Scholarship Charity Account are accepted.