Wooden toys bring smiles to children

Sam Densler

In May the TMC CMN Toys subgroup of the Quail Creek Woodcrafters delivered another 45 wooden toys to the Tucson Medical Center hospital for donation to children spending time in the hospital. This delivery of handmade wooden toys included cars, trucks, planes, see-saws, puzzles, tic-tac-toe games, lacing leaves and cradles. This time the cradles were donated with dolls in them. The Art Quilters of the Quail Creek Quilt Covey and Quail Creek resident Glenis Leitch (wife of woodcrafter Gary) made the dolls for the cradles. TMC CMN Toys is an ongoing activity that makes toys for the children at the hospital and delivers periodically throughout the year. Many of the wooden toys are left unpainted so the children can paint them during their time in the hospital. The children take the finished toys home with them.