Where in the world is the Quail Creek Crossing?

Steve and Barbara Ware participated in the Air Rifle Benchrest National Championship at the NRA Whittington Center in Raton, NM. Hitting the rocky trails again were Lois Owen and Richard Stebbins in Kilauea, HI. Looking for “Nessie” at Loch Ness, Scotland were Paul and Cindy Wolf with Marge and Jon Lind and of course, the Crossing. “A picture is worth a thousand words!” Ron Neverman and Marji Sorley with the Crossing at the “Battle of Sekiaghara” in Sekiaghara, Japan. The Far East found Julie and Scott McLain and the Crossing in Tibet and China. Bob and Cindy Granger at the Outrigger greeting us from Fiji. The Fero’s and the Crossing made it to the top of Europe in Jungfraujoch, Switzerland. “On the Road Again”…Kathy Kelley and QC RV Club friends enjoyed cooler fall temps at Catalina State Park. Jana and Doug McNeil couldn’t pass up taking their Crossing to Dubrovnik, Croatia earlier this month. Mary Greer and Darlene O’Leary share a moment with the Blue Moose at an apple barn in upstate New York. Paul and Gail Lischeid enjoyed “lots of sun and too much food” on their Eastern Caribbean excursion. Jeff Prager reads the Crossing while visiting Lion Monument in Lucerne, Switzerland. And, the question is: “Which continent were Dave and Linda Carver visiting while in Istanbul, Turkey with their Crossing?” Vineyard hopping through Napa was on the agenda of the Hasson’s, Duval’s, Huber’s, and Bradley’s. August excursions found Rick Thorpe in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, Canada.

Connie Bandstra, Quail Creek property owners association board

Where in the world are you reading the Crossing? Submissions for the December issue must be received by Nov. 20. No Photoshopped pictures will be included, and photos must include either the August, September, or October issue of the Crossing.

A drawing for a $50 Quail Creek Grill gift certificate will be held for photo submissions during October, November, December at the January 2020 Quail Creek board meeting.

Quarterly contest winner

Congratulations to Steve and Kathy Brown, our quarterly winners of the Grill $50 gift certificate. We hope you enjoy your dining experience!