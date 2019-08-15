Where in the World is the Crossing?

Having fun snorkeling in the Sea of Cortez in San Carlos, Mexico. From left to right: Nancy Katzberg, Bonnie Dean, Tom Dean and Sandy Veydt. Bill Foraker relaxes in front of an F86 Sabre fighter jet while working the Warbirds area of EAA Oshkosh Airventure 2019. Resident Huberta Zander visited the Iguacu Falls in Brazil this July. Denis and Barb Fiallos just returned from a 170-mile pilgrimage of the Camino de Santiago. Bonnie Arnold and her daughter enjoyed the bubbly while biking and barging through the Champagne region of France. Laura Reilly traversing (hanging on!) the Yanshan mountain in China. Sue and John Anderson enjoyed catching up in Ketchikan with other Quail Creek residents in June. Caribbean breezes and fun at the Royal Decameron Club were highlights of Mike Miles and Barb Eberly’s recent vacation.

Where in the World are you reading The Crossing? Submissions for the September issue must be received by August 19. No photoshopped pictures will be included and photos must include either the May, June or July issue of the Crossing. A drawing for a $50 Quail Creek Grill gift certificate will be held for submissions received during July, August and September at the October Quail Creek Board Meeting.