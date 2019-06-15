Where in the World is the Crossing?

Recent tourist to Nevada’s oldest settlement, Genoa, were Ken and Judy McCormick. Whew! Steve and Delores Spencer just had enough time to read the last Crossing article before the shrimp boats came in at Greetsiel, Germany. Diana Isaia and Suzan Bryceland stopped to enjoy the Crossing during their recent trip to Venice. While visiting the Temple of the Reclining Buddha in Bangkok, Joyce Smerick also relaxed reading her copy of the Crossing. Patrick Nigro and Portia Griggy are hunting for the perfect baby gift at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Congrats to the new Grandpa! Mary and Dave Grier thoroughly enjoyed the sights of Kauai and their copy of the Crossing. Bonnie and Ron Hyra enjoyed their tricycle ride through the town of Corinto, Nicaragua along with the Crossing. Diane and Henry Waldapfel recently enjoyed a Viking cruise from Barcelona to Venice and reconnected with previous Viking cruise mates. Cruising the Transatlantic to Portugal and Spain were Lois Owen and Richard Stebbans. The Crossing found its way with Lois to the Island of Madeira. North to Alaska were Christine and Gary Tokle with Ketchikan being one of the destinations. Oh MYan…the Crossing made it to the ruins in Cancun with Linda and Dave Carver. Penny and Richard Henry enjoyed not only the sights in Kauai, Hawaii, but a celebration smooch!

Where in the World are you reading the Quail Creek Crossing? Submissions for the July issue must be received by June 17. No photo shopped pictures will be included and photos must include either the March, April or May issues of the Crossing. A drawing for a $50 Quail Creek Grill gift certificate will be held for submissions of April, May and June at the July Coffee with the General Manager’s meeting. Please submit your photos and where you are traveling to Connie Bandstra at tastyfoods1@aol.com.