Where in the World is the Crossing

Portia Griggy and Patrick Nigro blazing new trails during a Sahara Dessert haboob – and still managed to read the Crossing. Wondering who would capture the essence of Where in the World? None other than our own Davey right in front of Quail Crossing reading the Crossing! David Friel and Deb Melton enjoyed February snow skiing in Winter Park, Colorado. Dulcie Haugen traveled to London and had her picture taken in front of the famed bridge while keeping up with QC news. Mae and Michael Aarons are enjoying ocean breezes and warm temperatures visiting Kapa, Kauai, Hawaii along with their copy of the Crossing. Ann Armour reads her Crossing on the island of Mahe in the Seychelles right before visiting the rum distillery. Tony and Bonnie Gourveia decided to read the Crossing while waiting to move through the Panama Canal locks on the Coral Princess. Eva and David Cry just visited Akaka Falls on the Big Island of Hawaii. Joyce Shumate and 17 Quail Creek friends traveled to Colonial Mexico visiting the ancient mine Eden and taking their Crossing copy with them.

Connie Bandstra

Where in the world are you reading the Crossing? Submission for the April issue have been received by March 20, 2019. No Photoshopped pictures will be included and photos reading either the January, February or March 2019 issues will be allowed. A drawing for the January, February and March submissions will be held at the April Board of Directors meeting where one winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to the Grill.