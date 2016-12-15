Western Lecture Series, Part Two: Custer and the Little Big Horn Fight

Quail Creek Presents Western Lecture Series, Part Two on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. Ticket price is $6.

Custer and the Little Big Horn Fight

The second of the Wild West Series presentations will be February 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Madera Clubhouse in Quail Creek. Local historian Scott Dyke will offer up facts and opinions of one the most iconic events in the taming of the West; the Battle at the Little Big Horn.

General George Armstrong Custer, the fated Seventh Cavalry, Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse take center stage in one of the most controversial battles in our Nation’s history. “Historians are still debating the details of Custer’s defeat,” Dyke commented. “It was a real shock to our young nation that was preparing for its 100th birthday,” he added.

The result of this fight had huge repercussions for the winners and the losers. Dyke will piece together the battle from its initial planning to the final destruction of Custer’s command. “Some parts of this battle are murky as to what happened. We will explore the Indian coalition that was victorious, what Custer planned, what he did, what he should have done and why five companies were wiped out,” Dyke said.

Seating is limited. Watch the What’s Happening for ticket sales date.

All sales final (no refunds or exchanges).