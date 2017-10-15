Carol Smith

A Welcome Back Democrats BBQ, sponsored by the Democratic Club of Quail Creek, will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the Ocotillo Room, Kino Conference Center. Current members, prospective members and all interested are welcome to attend; guests to include our legislative representatives. Reservations are required; please RSVP by October 13 to: qcdemocrats.org. Cost is $14.99 per person and payable to Quail Creek Grill at time of purchase.

Next meeting November 18; Guest Speakers: Polly Daly, Alliance4Action Community Outreach Director and Fred Ginocchio and CD2 candidate Mary Matiella.

For more information about the DCQC, visit www.qcdemocrats.org and Our View of the Nation blog, https://qcdemocratsorg.wordpress.com.