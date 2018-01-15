Veterans Day golf event a smashing success

Charlie Shultheis

On Friday, November 10, 2017, the Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association held their annual Veterans Day Golf Event. This latest event featured 26 four-person teams playing in a scramble format. All the teams had a great time as the weather cooperated with sunshine and warm temperatures with a modicum of breeze. The team of QCVGA President Tom Haberer, Col Doug Hadley (a 162nd ANG Fighter Wing guest), Pat Maloney and Daryl Skobba finished first in the event with a net score of 51.3 – a really great score! Following the golf round, the participants enjoyed a wonderful lunch in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom.

Of more importance to the VGA is that the QCVGA Charity fund netted more than $4,300 for our charity projects over the coming year. That bonanza came from sponsors, VGA members and QC residents through golf entries and the multiple raffles (we raffled a handmade grandfather clock, a 50/50 raffle and another raffle for a variety of donated prizes) plus tee box signs. Since 2013, the QCVGA has provided over $20,000 in assistance to support local veterans and military families including Camp Bravo, the Tucson VA’s Fisher House and the 162nd ANG Fighter Wing Family Readiness Program. Would you like to help us? For more information or to join QCVGA, please contact Jim Robinson, Membership Chairman, at 399-1045 or visit the QCVGA display at the Quail Creek Pro Shop.