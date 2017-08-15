Verde Valley Venture Tour notice

Arizona Pathfinders Inc., a nonprofit volunteer group of the Arizona Historical Society, is conducting a five day tour October 23 through 27, 2017 to the Verde Valley. Join us for an eventful tour to this region in the central transitional region of Arizona.

Highlights: Day one – Travel to Arcosanti, between Phoenix and Camp Verde, Arizona for a docent-led tour and lunch. In the afternoon we have a guided tour of the Ft. Verde State Historical Park. We then check into the brand new Cliff Castle Casino-Hotel in Camp Verde and have a buffet dinner.

Day two – Most of the day will be spent at the Out of Africa Wildlife Park where we will experience oneness with animals and each other during safaris, tours, walks, observations and shows featuring wild-by-nature animals in their own natural splendor. We will have a box lunch at the park. Then we visit the Alcantara Vineyards and Winery for a tour and canapés. Return to Cliff Castle Casino-Hotel for a buffet dinner.

Day three – During the morning we will visit the Montezuma Castle and Montezuma Well National Monuments. Then travel to Cottonwood/Clarkdale and have lunch at Su Casa of Clarkdale. After lunch we ride the Verde Canyon Railroad train through a scenic canyon to Perkinsville and return. We travel in a first class car with complimentary appetizers and full bar service. Accommodations are at the Best Western Inn and dinner is at the Black Bear restaurant.

Day four – During the morning we visit the Tuzigoot Ruins National Monument for a guided tour. We then visit Historic Old Town Cottonwood for sightseeing and lunch on your own. After visiting the Clemenceau Heritage and Copper Art Museums we will have dinner and a show at the Blazing M Ranch.

Day five – We travel to Camp Verde and have a docent-led tour of the Verde Valley Archeology Center Museum and Visitor Center Museum. A buffet lunch will be had at the Cliff Castle Casino-Hotel. We then return to Tucson.

Cost is $895 per person, double occupancy. The single supplement is $220 for a total of 1,115.00. Full cancellations accepted until September 29, 2017; thereafter, only if we fill your seat. Please contact Bob Stuart at 520-825-4239 or Mary Flynn at 520-579-7508.