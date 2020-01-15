Valley Assistance Services Plans Empty Bowls Event

Peggy McGee

Fourteen years ago, Valley Assistance Services (VAS) launched its Empty Bowls program to help keep its coffers flowing throughout the year. Each year it has grown with the number of bowls available and the number of people attending. This year’s event will be even more spectacular as the Quail Creek Ceramics and Pottery & Sculpture Studio members along with similar clubs in Green Valley become more creative.

This year’s Empty Bowls event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S Camino Del Sol from 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. There will be three seatings – 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. Ticket price is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The ticket price includes a bowl of piping hot soup provided by more than 16 local restaurants and the opportunity to take home one of the many handcrafted bowls. All proceeds stay right here in our community to benefit VAS’ many programs.

VAS has expanded its services of helping low income seniors and families in the local area with funds for housing and utilities. Its latest offerings include a program for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia and their caregivers, a senior support group, and a grief support group. They continue to provide a fall prevention program; home visits by RNs; transportation to medical appointments in the local area and Tucson, as well as for food shopping, and workforce training with a one-to-one coach to include helping with resume preparation and writing, mock interviews, job searches as well as SNAP (food stamps) online application assistance.

Tickets are on sale now at the Valley Assistance Services office, 3950 S. Camino del Heroe (in the Springs development), Nancy Pantz, Posada Java, and Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce. Tickets can also be ordered by contacting Quail Creek resident Peggy McGee at positivelypeggygv@gmail.com or 520-207-6188.

What’s a luncheon without a raffle? You will have a chance to win one of many raffle baskets (over 50) or bid on some very special silent auction items. There will also be a 50-50 raffle with one winner in advance of the event. You do not have to be present to win this raffle. Tickets will also be on sale in front of the Grill on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Raffle tickets can also be ordered from Peggy McGee. Cash, check, or credit cards can be used at the event. If you would like to volunteer or donate to this event, please call Valley Assistance Services at 520-625-5966.

Please check out www.valleyassistanceservices.org for more information about their programs.