Valley Assistance Services Needs Help

Peggy McGee

Valley Assistance Services (VAS) has long held on to the ideal of reaching out to help others and serving those in need in the local community. Despite the collective challenges we all are facing with COVID-19, the VAS staff and volunteers remain fully committed to do the work that helps so many others. Unfortunately, they have had to modify their routines a bit to protect staff members and volunteers.

Instead of face-to-face visits with the homebound, VAS is relying on telephonic contact with clients. Their drivers are still taking people to medical appointments and shopping at the Food Banks or local grocery stores. The staff is working hard to ensure seniors and families are linked with as many resources as possible.

The monetary assistance program already is being deluged with pleas for help from those who have been laid off because of all the closures. These families are being seen by appointment only.

VAS has been giving to our community with a variety of programs for almost 50 years. With the COVID-19 crisis, they really could use some help from the community:

* Drivers to pick up prescriptions or groceries for the home-bound or ill. These can be delivered in a completely hands-off way by leaving the item(s) on the porch and ringing the client’s doorbell.

* Virtual visits, to offer encouragement to clients by making calls from their office located at 3950 S. Camino del Heroe, in the Springs development. Calling from their office protects volunteers’ privacy.

* Donations of paper goods/non-perishables, bath soap, toothpaste and floss, and unopened shampoo, conditioner, and hand lotion bottles in both travel and full sizes, for distribution to those in need. These can be dropped at VAS on weekdays, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and left at the door.

* Monetary donations to enable VAS to pay rent and utility bills for those who are unable to work because of COVID-19 restrictions. Donations may be made by mailing a check, by phoning in a credit/debit card, or on the VAS secure website www.valleyassistanceservices.org. Monetary donations are eligible for a dollar-for dollar credit, up to the AZ tax liability with a maximum of $800 for those filing jointly and $400 for single filers.

Those in need of assistance are urged to call VAS at 520-625-5966.