Utah Ballroom Dance Company presents Hollywood: A Ballroom Dance Tribute to the Silver Screen

Utah Ballroom Dance Company – Hollywood: A Ballroom Dance Tribute to the Silver Screen will be presented in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. A Cash Bar opens at 6:00 p.m. and tickets are $20.

Don’t miss out on the show of the year, Wednesday, February 7, as the Utah Ballroom Dance Company returns to Quail Creek with their award-winning showcase, Hollywood: A Ballroom Dance Tribute to the silver screen. This one night only an all professional, dancing spectacular will treat audiences to breath-taking lifts, hundreds of beautiful costumes, enchanting theatrical story lines and a variety of ballroom dances that will captivate your heart.

Hollywood features such dances as the elegant American foxtrot to Gene Kelly’s Singing in the Rain, the intense Spanish Paso Doble to the music from The Legend of Zorro, the exotic Cuban Mambo from Dirty Dancing and so much more. This 90 minute on-stage production has both majestic and scintillating choreography performed by some of the top ballroom dancers in the world.

James Palmer from Phoenix, Arizona said, “Hollywood is unbelievably theatrical! I wholeheartedly recommend this show to everyone. It is dance theatre: comical and dramatic, sensual and lyrical, acrobatic and romantic, all in one show.”

The Utah Ballroom Dance Company is the United States National Formation Champions in both Latin American and Standard ballroom dancing. They have toured throughout the United States, Europe, Canada and Latin America receiving numerous accolades for their performances. The company maintains a touring program that typically reaches more than 75 cities across the United States and internationally. With more than 100 performances each year, this professional-level ensemble delights, entertains and uplifts thousands worldwide.

For more information on the Utah Ballroom Dance Company and their shows visit www.utahbdc.com.

Tickets available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final (no refunds or exchanges)