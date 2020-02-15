Unscrewed Theater Improv Performs at Quail Creek

Marilyn Beim

Quail Creek members of BSTC of Green Valley are pleased to present Unscrewed Theater’s hilarious, sometimes irreverent improv comedy for a one-night event in the Madera Crystal Ballroom on March 21, 2020.

The evening will kick off with a delicious dinner created by Chef Adolfo “Aris” Cabrera followed by laughter created by an imaginative cast of experienced performers.

“We make the audience a part of what we do by asking for suggestions throughout the show and inviting willing volunteers to join us on stage,” said Chris Seidman, executive director of the theater.

Unscrewed Theater is a 100% volunteer-run nonprofit. It is dedicated to teaching, performing, and producing all forms of live improvisational theater in Tucson. Emulating improv greats such as Second City and the Comedy Store Players, “Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed”, in its 18 years of existence, has grown from an experiment into a southern Arizona phenomenon. In the past six years, four more house teams have been added to the original, providing more classes, theater, and hilarity.

We are excited to have them entertain, amuse, involve, and delight us. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cash bar and doors to the ballroom will open at 5:30 p.m. for a sumptuous sit-down dinner. A silent auction containing just a few pieces of outstanding art will be available for bidding throughout the evening. Final bid winners will be announced at the end of the evening and purchases must be settled in cash or by check that evening (no credit cards).

The evening is open to the public. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Contact Marilyn Beim at 248-931-7753 or golfaddict695@gmail.com. Event tickets are $60 per person. Call 520-344-7599 to order your tickets or for further details. Make checks to BSTC (write “Improv” on the memo line); mail to: BSTC, PO Box 884, Green Valley, AZ 85622.