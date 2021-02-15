Unit 22 Donation Drive for Our Furry Friends

Bill Foraker

Gail and Paul Lischeid organized a Quail Creek Unit 22 collection of food and other necessities for dogs and cats at the Animal League of Green Valley, the Paws Patrol, and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Gail and Paul had everyone drop their donations at their garage on Dec. 12, and were they ever surprised. Unit 22 folks donated nearly 900 pounds of wet and dry food, bedding, leashes, collars, toys, treats, litter, and cash. Before the donation day, lists of needs for each of the three animal organizations were distributed, so we knew what the items of greatest need were.

This was a great first effort that again demonstrates the generosity of Quail Creekians (new word for today). There’s talk of expanding the effort to involve all of Quail Creek next time, but Paul is going to need a bigger truck.

Here are the website addresses for each organization if you like to help: the Animal League of Green Valley at talgv.org, the Paws Patrol at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org, and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona at hssaz.org.