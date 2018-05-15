Unit 16 takes field trip to petroglyph site

Doug Shumway

On March 31, Unit 16 went on a local field trip to the Huerfano Butte petroglyphs and then on to the copper mining area of Helvetia. The trip was led by Quail Creek geologist Dinah Shumway. The group visited the old cemetery of the Helvetia ghost town and discussed the history of the Helvetia copper mining camp. Shumway led the group to the Imreys Marble mining operation and explained the uses of the marble products. The trip ended with a visit to the Helvetia smelter site where the copper mining slag piles are still visible. The group enjoyed collecting some garden rocks.