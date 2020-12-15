TWOQC Offers Stocking Stuffers for Last Minute Shopping

Peggy McGee

Whether you are spending the holidays in a winter wonderland or are remaining in the desert, you might realize there is someone on your list for whom you need a small gift or a stocking stuffer. Perhaps you want to give something unique to your nail tech, massage therapist, hairdresser, postman, or yard maintenance person.

TWOQC’s Scholarship Committee is offering a solution to your dilemma with its pocket-sized LED flashlights available in red, lime green, orange, blue, and purple, all with a fanciful quail design. These flashlights are ideal for our dark mornings as you venture out to get your newspaper, as you walk to your car after picking up your to-go meal from the Grill, or as a last minute gift. At only $5, they won’t break your budget but will be helping a good cause. Sales provide scholarships for students graduating from Walden Grove and Sahuarita high schools, as well as women who are aspiring to complete their education that was interrupted when they started raising families.

To order, please contact Suzan Bryceland at suzanbryceland@hotmail.com or 404-824-3129. Members of the Scholarship Committee will deliver them right to your front door at no additional charge.