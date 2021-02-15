TWOQC Has Members “On The Go!”

Sharon Pulcinella

The Programs Committee of The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) has started off the new year with a lot of energy, enthusiasm, and great ideas, looking for ways to engage members during a time when interacting has been difficult. The committee is scheduling small group gatherings and local field trips at outdoor venues, hosting trivia events on Zoom, and engaging speakers to present talks on topics of interest to our members.

The first TWOQC Trivia Challenge was held on Jan. 25, with teams competing for the title of Trivia Champs of the Month. The ladies who participated were treated to an evening that included lots of silliness and some new friendships. Congratulations go to Connie Vaughan, Janice Messer, Tessie Hagerich, and Carol Shelton for their impressive come from behind win! Another Trivia Challenge is coming up on Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. All members of TWOQC are welcome to play.

February brings more opportunities for members of The Women of Quail Creek to engage both the mind and the creative spirit, including a presentation on pruning desert plants, a small group field trip to the Ignite Art Sign Museum, and a “Books & Wine” small group gathering.

If you are not a member of TWOQC but would like to take advantage of some of these great offerings, contact Alphie Smith, director of membership, at membership@womenqc.com to join today!