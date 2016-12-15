TRIPS tour to TIA and Pima Air and Space Museum

Bonnie Hyra

Wednesday, November 16 a TRIPS group of 33 ventured to the Tucson International Airport for an educational behind-the-scenes tour. Vicky Mathews, TIA Communications Director, introduced the participants to the history of the airport and what makes it operate so smoothly. After the video and lecture presentation the group moved about the airport exploring different areas not accessible to the public.

The Tucson Airport Authority was established on April 12, 1948 as a civic, non-profit corporation. The TAA was created to develop, promote, operate and maintain the airport. The TAA now manages the TIA and Ryan Airfield, 12 miles west of the airport. The TAA is committed to operating the most effective, efficient and safest airport system for southern Arizona.

The TIA was recently re-classified as a small airport. There are 60 flights out each day with the five major airlines. Ms. Mathews was very excited about the new non-stop to New York JFK with convenient departure and arrival times. She encouraged all present to plan a trip to NYC soon.

After a delicious lunch at the TTT Truck Stop, topped off with the famous cinnamon-apple pie with mile high a la mode, the group drove to the Pima Air and Space Museum. A special tram was arranged for the group to tour the many beautifully restored airplanes, both small and huge, that have seen action in wars. And extra special was that the tour docent was Quail Creek resident Dennis McCann. Thank you, Dennis.

After the tour participants had some time to explore one or two of the hangars. The consensus was that there was so much to see that this was only an introduction to the museum and everyone wanted to make a return trip. This is a world class museum right in our own backyard.

2017 TRIPS—-Watch What’s Happening for registration details.

January (actually February 3) Made in Tucson 3

February Amerind Museum

March Tumacacori, Equine Voices and more

April Across our Southern Border

May Fred Whipple Observatory