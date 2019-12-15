Toy makers for the holidays

Thom Sharples

The holiday helpers from Quail Creek Wood Workers Shop have replicated a vintage wooden toy/puzzle and produced 25 new toys. Twelve of these toys are painted. They will be distributed by Harry Pell to Toys for Tots in early December, just in time for Christmas!

The other 13 toys were made for The Children’s Hospital at Tucson Medical Center and Banner Diamond Children’s Hospital in Tucson. These wooden puzzles have been left unpainted so the children can paint their own toy and personalize it. When the children are discharged from the hospital, they take the toy home with them. Other toys that are in production for the program are tic tac tow puzzles, horses on a stick, train sets, rolling cars, and new idea’s every day! A real treat for the children!

Quail Creek Wood Crafters Toy Makers have been making toys for the hospital programs for three years. There are 12 active Toy Makers. The Children’s Hospital toy program is headed by Sam Densler. The Quail Creek Wood Workers Toy Makers who have visited the hospitals feel very gratified knowing the hospital staff and children appreciate the toys that have been made for them.

Over the years, The White Elephant in Green Valley, has generously provided a grant that partially covers the cost of wood and supplies to meet the needs for the hospital toys.