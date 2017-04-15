Tiniest patriots need support now!

Diane Quinn

The Tiniest Patriots, newborns and soon to be born children of members of our local military, need your help! The Women of Quail Creek’s annual Baby Shower for Military Families will take place on Armed Forces Day, May 20. Twenty-five young and expectant mothers will be celebrated and showered with gifts at the Air National Guard base in Tucson.

Word is spreading through Quail Creek and residents and friends have begun the contributions to the cause, but more help is always needed. Tops on the needs list are diapers in sizes 1, 2 and 3; baby wipes, baby wash, onesies, receiving blankets and baby clothes in sizes 3 to 18 months.

Of course, cash is always very much appreciated and helps the committee do the shopping for you. The shoppers will use cash contributions to fill in any gaps in the Mom’s bags, baby baskets or diaper bags being assembled by a team of volunteers.

The theme of Tiniest Patriots has led the sewing circle, led by Sue Ann Obremski, and the decorating committee, led by Louise Engstrom, to focus on red, white and blue for many of the items being created for the shower.

Donations may be left in the box at the Madera Clubhouse or may be dropped off at Pam Rodgers’ house, 2640 Sawyer Road. Checks may be written to TWOQC Charity Account; please indicate baby shower in the memo line of the check. For further information, please contact babyshower@womenqc.com.