Time to Give Back to Your Community!

Quail Creek Election Committee

The Quail Creek Property Owners Association (QCPOA) is seeking residents interested in running in the fall election for a volunteer resident member of Quail Creek board of directors. The newly elected candidate’s two-year term will begin January 1, 2021.

To qualify, candidates must be homeowners in good standing and available to attend QCPOA board and committee meetings.

Interested candidates may begin the process by submitting a letter of intent, available online or at the concierge desk. While the Madera Clubhouse is undergoing renovation, the concierge desk is located in the Kino Center conference room. Please be sure to call the concierge desk at 520-393-5822 to make an appointment to pick up or drop off candidate materials.

Important dates for candidates are:

Monday, September 14, 4 p.m., is the application submission deadline.

Voting begins Tuesday, October 13, and concludes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10.

For information regarding qualifications, candidate packet, and important dates, visit the 2020 POA election webpage on the Quail Creek website.