The Women of Quail Creek Holds Small Group Classes

Sharon Pulcinella

Thanks to the efforts of the Programs Committee (led by Peggy McGee), members of The Women of Quail Creek enjoyed several opportunities to interact safely, learn, and have fun this month.

On Dec. 3, fourteen participants logged in to Zoom to watch Sue Ann Obremski demonstrate how to create a number of different no sew Christmas crafts. Fleece scarves, cork ornaments, refrigerator magnets, tile trivets, and gift envelopes were just a few of the fun ideas that attendees took away with them. Sue Ann is well known for her creativity and sewing expertise, and her presentation was both entertaining and timely. Links to both a video of Sue Ann’s crafts and to written instructions for them appear on TWOQC’s website.

Ladies attending Janet Rumford’s class on Dec. 8 were delighted by the transformation of ordinary rocks into whimsical ladybugs! Paint, brushes, rocks, and instruction were provided by Janet, with lively conversation and fellowship provided by all.

Greeting card gift boxes were featured on Sharon Pulcinella’s patio class on Dec. 2 and 9. Attendees brought their favorite greeting cards and were shown how to turn them into adorable little gift boxes suitable for jewelry, candies, or gift cards. Perfect weather and lively camaraderie added to the fun. Illustrated instructions for making the boxes can be found on TWOQC’s website.

The Programs Committee would like to thank all who have participated as hosts, instructors, and attendees. Your involvement has made it possible for our members to continue to socialize, learn, and forge new friendships.

If you are willing to share your talent to host a small (four to six people) group activity or to present a Zoom instructional program (technical support provided), please contact Sharon Pulcinella at 610-256-3298, or send her an email at sharonpulcinella@gmail.com.

For upcoming events, be sure to read your Friday morning messages!