The Women of Quail Creek Hit the Trails!

Sharon Pulcinella

Leprechauns weren’t the only ones having fun in March! A number of The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) members laced up their hiking boots and went exploring on a unique hiking adventure.

On March 18, five TWOQC members were treated to a fascinating step back in time on their visit to the former Helvetia mining site that included the cemetery, the gates of the Imerys mine, and a stop at the old Helvetia slag pile. Leader Dinah Shumway shared her extensive knowledge of rocks, geologic time, mine history, and uses of minerals with the hikers. Participants were also treated to a view of petroglyphs near the site. The Women of Quail Creek want to thank Dinah for sharing her time and expertise with us.

A hike scheduled for March 16 had to be postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions and was rescheduled for April 6. Leader Pat Neel led a small group on an educational trek of the University of Arizona’s Santa Rita Experimental Range (SRER) in Florida Canyon. The SRER was founded in 1905 and is the oldest research area maintained by the USDA Forest Service. Guided by Florida Ranger Station manager Brett Blum, the ladies were treated to a light hike that included phenomenal views from the fire line road.

In addition to hiking, TWOQC members had several other opportunities to learn and interact. On March 2, Becky Ashin taught a class of enthusiastic weavers how to make their own baskets. Those who participated were thrilled to be introduced to this art form and to take their creations home.

Nick Pulcinella shared his photos, recordings, and knowledge in a presentation titled The Birds of Quail Creek. Forty-one members registered for the March 4 Zoom program to learn more about the birds that can be found right here in our neighborhoods.

Janet Rumford hosted her fourth rock painting class on her patio on March 11. Her classes have been extremely popular with TWOQC members, who often share their creations with friends and neighbors in Quail Creek.

Members also enjoyed a third Trivia Challenge on March 22, a tour of Desert Meadows Park on March 25, and a Zoom presentation by health coach Mary Brooks titled Healthy at Home: Manage Your Inputs to Create Better Energy, Sleep, and Immunity on March 30.