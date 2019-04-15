The Women of Quail Creek celebrate 15th anniversary

JoAnn Haberer

Members of The Women of Quail Creek put on their glitz for a Monte Carlo-themed party on Monday, March 18, to commemorate fifteen years as a chartered club in Quail Creek. The club’s focus: “Working together in our community we are making a difference,” is backed up by results. In the past fifteen years, the club has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charities, while also providing generous support to organizations such as Youth on Their Own, the homeless veterans outreach program at the Tucson VA and Southern Arizona Honor Flight.

The celebration in the Madera Clubhouse highlighted the group’s achievements while giving members and their guests a chance to kick up their heels with mock casino-type gaming and music from the glamorous era of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Tasty appetizers created by Chef Aris and a sparkling toast added to the party atmosphere.

The celebrants were also treated to a visual retrospective of the camaraderie, hard work and joy of the past fifteen years, from the earliest small meetings in the Silver Room to the most recent Fashion Show luncheon for over 340 participants.

“We’ve grown from a handful of women who wanted to get together and have fun while giving back, to a small army of volunteers who truly make a difference,” said TWOQC President Pat Neel. “Today was all about celebrating what we do. We work hard, but we leave time for socializing and enjoying the wonderful life we have here at Quail Creek. Here’s to another fifteen!”