Paul Riggins
One day while out driving in the desert;
Going somewhere. Getting nowhere
I passed a small sign sitting beside a cholla cactus
I decided to stop, back up and take a closer look
It read, “This way to the Happy Havilina Puppy Farm”
And it had an arrow pointing right at me
I was confused; I was intrigued; it was an old sign
Well, I liked mysteries. Not sure about Havilinas. I began to search
What could this old sign mean?
And why was it pointing at me?
I liked the name; kind of cute
I didn’t think havilina’s had puppies
But I loved puppies; I liked happy
Kind of a perfect sounding place.
I wondered, did such a place really exist.
So I set out to find it
There were no paths no roads entering the desert
Just the old sign pointing at me
I had to think about it so I went back to Quail Creek
I checked in with a few friends who knew the area
Nope! No one knew about it
And, no one knew anyone who had been there
Someone mentioned they might have seen the old sign
The mystery grew and my search continued
When I returned to the area of the sign
There were cars parked everywhere
I thought this place must really exist
I parked nearby and wandered into the desert
Funny thing, I never encountered a living thing
The mystery deepened; my intrigue grew
Wherever it was, the puppy farm must be some place
I thought there might be a secret entrance
It was getting hot; I finally gave up
I went back to my car; I had found no clues
I thought about coming back another day
Maybe then, I could find it and get my puppy.
I returned not once but again several times
Each time; same thing; No luck: no farm and no puppies
Then one day, it hit me
I realized my searching had been in vain
I thought, well, just maybe I already have a puppy
And the puppy farm lives inside of me
I was looking out there;
When it was hidden within me
After all, the sign had pointed at me
I thought, maybe the farm is not a really a farm;
Maybe, the search is about new rather than old
Maybe, life is full of puppies and happy is everywhere
I went back to my air-conditioned home and reflected
I was happy and there were puppies everywhere
I just had failed to recognize this reality
The Happy Havilina Puppy Farm is here and there and
Where I am going; you are going and we are going
All I needed to do was to show up
Just be the puppy that I am
Just love everyone, cuddle and lick
Just trust, be patient and loyal
An occasional mess is OK
And yes, the Happy Havilina Puppy Farm is our home
So, be the puppy that you are
Share the love, the scratches and pets
Show others how to be the puppy
That lives within us all
And yes, create puppy piles everywhere