The Garth Guy – July 11

The Garth Guy is coming to the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. A cash bar opens at 6:00 p.m. with showtime at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $23. This performance is produced by TAD Management.

The Garth Guy, a third-generation country musician, singer and songwriter, Dean Simmons began his career as a tribute artist in 1994. Star of AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands and the world-famous Legends in Concert, Dean presents a respectful and incredibly accurate tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks.

Watch What’s Happening for ticket sale dates. Tickets will be available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com. All sales are final (no refunds or exchanges).