The Boys of D63—Christmas Show, Friday, December 20, 2019

The Boys of D63—Christmas Show will be on Friday, Dec. 20. A cash bar will open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom.

Tickets for rows A-D are $28, and rows E-M are $27.

This show is produced by TAD Management.

Their name says it all! The stars of the hit Frankie Valli tribute show December ’63 have turned their sights on the holiday season. The Boys of D63 bring their spot-on four-part harmonies, tight choreography, and hilarious personalities together with an all-new show to get you in the spirit of the season! Enjoy the sounds of the holiday with some of your favorite Christmas hits with a doo-wop twist. If you’re lucky, the boys may even return to their roots and perform some tunes from their favorite artists, including the one and only Frankie Valli!

All sales are final, no refunds or exchanges.

Tickets are available at Quailcreek.ShoWare.com, at the Madera Clubhouse concierge desk, or by calling 520-393-5822.