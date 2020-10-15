Support Scholarships for JROTC Cadets

Peggy McGee

MOD Pizza, located at 18767 S. Nogales Highway, Suite 105, in Sahuarita, is once again showing its support for local organizations to assist them in fundraising efforts in light of COVID-19 restrictions. Even though the restaurant is not yet fully open for sit-down meals, they are now operating at 50% capacity, extending their fundraising program to include telephonic and online orders at 520-214-9914 or orders.modpizza.com. You will have the option of picking up your order or having it delivered.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Oct. 21. When you place an order any time between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. that day and mention the Green MOAA Scholarship Fund, the restaurant will donate 20% of the day’s proceeds to support scholarships.

Each year, the Green Valley Military Officers Association awards three scholarships to deserving JROTC cadets from the Walden Grove and Sahuarita High Schools JROTC units, as well as to the units at Rio Rico and Nogales High Schools. This is your chance to enjoy some tasty pizza and help a good cause.