Spotlight On Advertiser: Tucson Rolling Shutters has you covered

Tucson Rolling Shutters & Screens started in 1979 in beautiful Tucson, Arizona. The owners stayed true to their morals to build a business with an amazing team that manufactures solutions backed by sophisticated manufacturing capabilities, advanced research and excellent customer service. The model is simple; focus on a few quality products, then use the best engineering, manufacturing, distribution and installation possible. The results are some of the most reliable retractable products in the world: Tucson Solution Screens, Solution Xtreme Screens and Tucson Rolling Shutters.

When looking for heat protection, insulation, golf ball protection, security, blackout and privacy for patios, windows and doors, Tucson Rolling Shutters & Screens has your solution. Stop the heat but keep your beautiful view and enjoy your patio year-round with the Solution Screen.

The key component of a Solution Screen is the fabric which comes from the highest performing Sun Control Textiles™ available from Mermet®. This ensures a screen made with the best quality, extensively tested and highest performing fabrics that will last well beyond the guarantee. Additionally, behind the brand is a strong, highly experienced team who takes pride in doing business with the highest ethics and integrity. They were a BBB Torch Awards Finalist for excellent customer service.

Here are just some of the advantages of choosing products from TRSS:

* Alexa voice-controlled operation

* Lifetime Warranty on Tucson Signature Motors & Electronics

* Competitive Pricing

* Exclusive 32 ft Xtreme Solution Screens (one of the widest in the world!)

* LiTouch Safety Drive (Obstacle detection)

* Patent Pending Tucson Adjustable Bottom Bar (Helps close off gaps at the bottom)

* Free In-home estimates

TRSS has three Tucson locations and one Tempe location.

The main showroom and design center located in North Tucson is a great place to stop by and see the products. One of the design experts will be glad to give you a live demo by saying, “Alexa Demo”.

Near downtown Tucson, the corporate headquarters has a built-in showroom and is co-located with the facility for all screen system manufacturing.

Near the Tucson airport, TRSS has an advanced facility for rolling shutter manufacturing and the powder coating line.

Also, TRSS distributes custom-made retractable products worldwide via a network of authorized dealers.

Retractable Products to Enhance Your Lifestyle.

Contact Info:

Serving Southern Arizona: Tucson Rolling Shutters & Screens

Main Showroom: 7356 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85706; 520-297-2828; Tucsonrollingshutters.com

Corporate Headquarters: 500 E 27th St Tucson, AZ 85713; 520-798-1294

Outside AZ: Call for a dealer near you, 800-687-2559.

Serving Phoenix and Northern Arizona: Arizona Rolling Shutters & Screens 537 S 48th St Suite #102, Tempe, AZ 85281, 480-210-2829; Azrollingshuttersandscreens.com.

ROC 102021