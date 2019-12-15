Spotlight On Advertiser: Madaras Gallery offers the largest collection of Tucson holiday cards/gifts

Madaras Gallery is a gift giving wonderland filled with holiday home décor, jewelry, unique southwest gifts and fine art, all with a price point for everyone. Now, with more than 25 different southwest holiday cards, the Gallery features the largest collection of Tucson-themed cards and ornaments, painted and manufactured right here in Tucson.

Also featured are two 2020 southwest art calendars—one with local scents, the other with Madaras’ new spirit animal collection.

Other gifts that feature local scenes include: cutting boards, trivets, coasters, wine stoppers, mini canvases, mugs, and unique keepsake boxes.

On Black Friday (Nov. 29), the Gallery transorms into a magical winter wonderland fully stocked with holiday décor and a 14-foot tree featuring unique ornaments created by other artists as well as Madaras.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5:30-7 p.m., carolers add to the merriment at the annual holiday party with holiday treats and a gift for anyone spending more than $50.

Diana Madaras was recently voted Tucson’s Best Visual Artist for the ninth time and the gallery has won Best in Tucson three times now. In addition, Madaras Gallery is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary of art and philanthropy in Tucson. Madaras Gallery, known as the Home of Southwest Art, also features the works of 26 guest artists in an exciting variety of mediums, from paintings, canvas reproductions, prints, sculpture, handblown glass, wood, metal, ceramics, and mesquite furniture, to holiday cards, ornaments, calendars, and hundreds of other museum-quality gifts.

Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan, Tucson, 520-615-3001, open seven days a week.

www.madaras.com.