Save The Date for February 14 Blood Drive

Nancy Planck, Member Services

The American Red Cross is holding the next blood drive on Sunday, Feb. 14, in front of the Kino Conference Center from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For your safety and the staff’s safety, only four donors will be allowed in the Bloodmobile at one time. Please do not show up too early for your appointment. Please practice social distancing at six feet apart. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The following blood drive will be Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Find a gift that fits for Valentine’s Day—donate blood today!