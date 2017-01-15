Save the Date for the 7th annual Robson Trap Trials

The seventh annual Robson Trap Trials will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Casa Grande Trap and Skeet. All shooters, experienced and novices, are encouraged to enjoy the fun and camaraderie this event provides. You get to know the shooters from other communities as well as your own.

There will be three rounds of trap shooting followed by lunch, awards and door prizes. Sign in will start at 9:00 a.m. The shoot will start at 10:00 a.m. The cost will be $55 for shooters and $15 for lunch for non-shooters.

So come out, have some fun and food and represent your community.

You can get directions to Casa Grande Trap and Skeet at their website: CasaGrandeTrapandSkeet.com.

For further information and registration contact: Lori Klug at LKLUG1@cox.net, 520-625-3700.