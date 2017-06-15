Robson Communities named a Top 100 Employer in Arizona

Sherry Jackson, Corporate Communications, RCI

Robson Communities, Inc. is proud to have been named by the Arizona Republic as one of the state of Arizona’s largest private-sector employers in 2017.

Robson Communities made the list along with other top employers such as Banner Health, which leads the list with more than 43,000 employees in Arizona. Other companies included on the list were Walmart Stores, Kroger (which operates Fry’s supermarkets), Southwest Gas and GoDaddy. No other master-planned community developer was listed in the Top 100.

Robson Communities was listed number 95 on the Top 100 list with 1,536 employees in 2017, compared to 1,517 in 2016.

Robson Communities, Inc. and its affiliates cater to the upscale segments of the active adult and senior living markets. Beginning with just a handful of employees and 2,560 acres of land in the southeast Phoenix valley, the Robson Companies now develop and market five major 55-plus Arizona resort communities and one in Texas: PebbleCreek (metropolitan Phoenix), Robson Ranch (Eloy/Casa Grande area), SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch (Tucson area), Quail Creek (Green Valley area) and Robson Ranch (Denton) in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Robson Senior Living division currently includes Renaissance at Sun Lakes with a second community scheduled to open at PebbleCreek in late 2018.