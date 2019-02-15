Residents perform in Spring Concert

Judy Rooney

Nostalgia is the theme for the spring concert of the Green Valley Community Chorus under the direction of Todd Wachsman. Todd is a doctoral candidate at the U of A’s choral conducting program. Stroll down memory lane as you are entertained by Moon River, When the Saints Go Marching In, Love is a Many-Splendored Thing, It’s a Grand Night for Singing and many more. Come hear these and other favorites at the Valley Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from any chorus member and also from American Hair (Sahuarita), GV Chamber of Commerce, GV Books, Creative Edges, the Book Shop, Nancy Pantz, Donna’s Hair Salon (Tubac). For more info, contact Betty at 399-3261.