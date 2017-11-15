Record breaking “Gifts of Hope” Clothing Drive for homeless vets

Diane Quinn

The eighth annual clothing and household goods drive to benefit homeless veterans broke records. The clothing drive, sponsored and organized by The Women of Quail Creek, included help from over 60 volunteers. They worked diligently in the heat of the Saturday, October 21 morning to collect, sort and inventory 8,183 items, 126 pounds of toiletries and seven bicycles. Monetary donations totaled $246 plus five $20 Target gift cards.

Clothing drive Chairwoman Laura Colbert designated the clothing drive Gifts of Hope to inspire donors and to encourage veterans who received the many clothing and household items. A continuous stream of vehicles including cars, trucks and golf carts arrived at the Quail Creek Creative Arts and Tech Center parking lot to be greeted by volunteers who took the donations and brought them to designated sorting areas. Items of clothing, particularly cold weather wear, were highly prized. Other popular items included career wear for both men and women veterans who are preparing for job interviews and new employment.

The filled-to-the-top Quail Creek catering truck and a procession of 15 cars and trucks made the trip to the Veterans Administration campus in Tucson on Monday, October 23. There they were met by homeless veterans and other volunteers who helped off-load the boxes and bikes.

The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) wish to thank the many people who cleaned their closets and homes to help make this year’s Gifts of Hope drive a huge success. Organizers Laura Colbert and Co-Chair Angie Werner also want to thank the many volunteers who provided both physical and moral support during the planning and execution of the event. For more information about the clothing drive consult the website womenqc.com.