Quilts for Honor Flight veterans

Colleen Curran

The Quail Creek Quilt Covey set a goal in 2017 to provide quilts for veterans living in southern Arizona who will participate in the upcoming Tucson Honor Flight in September. When the Quilt Covey held a sewing bee in February, the group thought it could make at least nine quilts. The Honor Flight veterans are such an inspiration to the Quilt Covey that the group made and donated 26 quilts and 26 fleece blankets for the September flight! The Honor Flight program provides WWII and Korean War veterans the opportunity to see their national memorials in a three day visit to Washington D.C. The cost of their trip is paid by donation and each veteran has a volunteer assigned to them. The trip allows each veteran the opportunity to feel the impact of their service as well as our nation’s gratitude. The veterans will receive their quilts at the orientation sessions prior to the flight.

In addition to the members in the photograph, many Quilt Covey members participated in making the quilts. Most of them were made with patriotic colors with all sorts of designs. It is our privilege to honor our veterans with these beautiful quilts!