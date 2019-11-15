Quilt Covey donation celebration

Colleen Curran

At its monthly business meeting on Oct. 3, the Quilt Covey celebrated its long-standing tradition of community spirit represented by charitable donations of quilts and other items.

Since 2016, the Quilt Covey has donated 299 community quilts. The following organizations have benefited from those donations: Honor Flight (66), St Andrew’s Children’s Clinic (53), The Women of Quail Creek (TWOQC) Baby Shower (52), Dazee’s Hands of a Friend for Genesis House (35), Veteran’s Hospital – Fisher House (25), miscellaneous donations (20), Ronald McDonald House (16), Valley Assistance (15), Carondelet Hospice (14), and TWOQC Cancer Raffle (3).

To help pay for all the fabric for these quilts, the Covey sold 139 quilts at the Fall Festivals.

The Fabric Plus group of the Covey donated 1,059 assorted blankets to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Banner Hospital in the past three years—that’s more than 300 blankets a year. It also provided 50 “ouch pouches” for breast cancer patients. Finally, it created seven NICU angel gowns also for Banner Hospital.

The Art Quilters group of the Covey also have been busy creating items for Banner-Diamond Children’s Center, including surgery caps (178), cuddle critters (47), surgical smocks (45), doll quilts (33), and surgical dolls (20).

You can join these creative and busy ladies in the Quilt Covey Studio in the Creative Arts Building. The Community Quilters meet on Mondays at 1 p.m., and the Art Quilters meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. The Quilt Covey meets on Thursdays at 9 a.m. The Fabric Plus group meets on the first Friday of the month at 9 a.m. It’s a great group with a strong community spirit and sometimes there will be cookies!