Quail Creek Veterans Make a Donation to Women Warriors

Donald Armour, Quail Creek Veterans’ Golf Association

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Rene Gill, President, and Al Olbeter, Co-Chair of the Charity Committee of the Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association, presented a donation in the amount of $500 to Karen Kuciver and Lisa Candler of Women Warriors. One of the goals of the Quail Creek veterans is to provide financial support for local active-duty military families, veterans, and veteran support groups. All Quail Creek veterans are invited to join the association.

Women Warriors is a small local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving our nation’s brave female veterans who are experiencing Military Sexual Trauma (MST), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), homelessness, unemployment, or who are having trouble adjusting to civilian life.

Their mission is to enhance the lives of, and to care for and support female veterans and their families on the local level. They do so by providing the resources they need to regain their self-esteem, trust, honor, and dignity so that they can achieve their greatest potential. The organization is working to create a safe space for these women to come and get the help they need.

Dedicated volunteers are needed to help with data entry, letter writing, fundraising, grant writing, clothing donations, tabling, and many other tasks to help our Women Warriors.

For more information visit their website, https://www.womenwarriorstucson.com/, or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WomenWarriorsTucson/.