Quail Creek Veterans’ Golf Association provides support for local veterans and military families

Tom Haberer

Friday, November 11 was sunny and warm and a perfect day for golf as 116 golfers turned out for the Veterans Day Charity Golf Tournament hosted by the Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association. The event raised over $4,400 for local veterans charities while providing a fun day of scramble golf, exciting raffle prizes and a celebration lunch at the Madera Clubhouse.

The Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association is open to all veterans, men and women, from all branches of the military. The mission of the club is to provide an opportunity for veterans to get together for golf and other social activities. In addition, the QCVGA also raises funds to support both veterans and currently-serving military families in the Green Valley and Tucson area. Since 2013, the QCVGA Charity Fund has provided over $15,000 to a number of local military and veterans groups including the Family Services Center at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, the Fisher House at Tucson’s VA Hospital, ROTC scholarships and help for homeless veterans.

Upcoming events include a golf outing to Tubac Golf Resort, a trip to see Tucson Roadrunners Hockey and the first annual QCVGA Barbecue. Anyone interested in joining the Quail Creek Veterans Golf Association is encouraged to contact Jim Robinson, membership chair, at 399-1045 or pick up a QCVGA application in the Quail Creek Pro Shop.