Quail Creek Semper Fi Club Golf Day a Success!

Robert D. Lewis

The QC Semper Fi Club, an association of Marines and friends of the Corps, held its annual golf day on Aug. 29. The Marines were joined by Air Force and Navy veterans from Quail Creek. The annual golf day is a charity event that supports funding to the Semper Fi Fund (SFF), a 501(c)(3) charity that provides urgently needed resources and support for combat wounded and critically ill, and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Ninety three percent of every dollar donated goes directly to the mission. Charity Watch has given SFF an A+ rating for nine consecutive years, making it one of only two veteran non-profits to receive this recognition! QC Semper Fi Club members are honored that we can financially support this worthwhile charity. A special thanks to all who played and contributed.

With the COVID-19 still lingering, plans to celebrate the Marine Corps’ birthday are still up in the air. Please stay abreast of the most current information by watching for emails that are sent to all members, or visit our website.

If you are not a member, the Semper Fi Board would encourage you to join. This will ensure that updates to club news will be sent to you as soon as possible.

Quarterly meetings of the club are being held by the Board via ZOOM conferencing. If you have questions, contact any board member. The list of board members can be found on the Quail Creek website, or directly to our website at www.qcsemperfi.wildapricot.org.

Semper Fi!