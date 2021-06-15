Mary Jensen

Being flexible and overcoming challenges are traits the most RVers have learned. The Quail Creek RV Club got to exercise those on our last trip to the Verde Valley RV Resort in Camp Verde.

When we arrived, we learned that the eight sites we had booked by the pond were also right next to the number 17 freeway! Luckily, we were able to gather in the RV Clubhouse that evening, and all the rigs were successfully moved to much better sites the next day. We were all happy. Everyone was able to enjoy the myriad of sites and activities found in the greater Sedona and Cottonwood area.

Many of the RVers leave for at least part of the summer, so our monthly meetings are postponed till the fall. The next meeting will be Oct. 5, at 4 p.m. in the Silver Room.